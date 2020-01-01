Harambee Stars’ short training sufficient for Zambia friendly - Kimanzi

Kenya will host Chipolopolo as both sides prepare for their upcoming international matches in November

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi believes the short time for training has been sufficient ahead of the friendly match against Zambia.

only had three days of training after the government granted them late permission to congregate at the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani where they would remain until Friday morning.

“The training we have had in camp I believe is sufficient for the friendly match tomorrow despite the short period of time and the delays caused by Covid-19 restrictions,” Kimanzi told reporters after overseeing Thursday’s training session.

Zesco United goalkeeper Ian Otieno echoed Kimanzi’s sentiments claiming the team is ready although he acknowledged the time was far from being enough.

“I believe the team is capable of delivering a positive result despite training for a very short period of time,” the former AFC goalkeeper said.

Zambia, who played and defeated Malawi on Wednesday, are expected to touch down on Thursday evening. They will be hosted at Nyayo Stadium for the match that will start at 16:00 EAT.

Clarke Oduor and Joseph Okumu were the latest players to join the national team which draws the majority of its players from the Kenyan Premier League. The Zambia friendly was organised by the Football Kenya Federation in order to help gauge the players’ fitness ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash against Comoros in mid-November.

The last time Harambee Stars were engaged was during an Afcon qualifier against Togo in Nairobi where they drew 1-1 almost one year ago.

Final Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya)

Defenders: Brian Mandela (Unattached), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, ), David Owino ( , Kenya), Philemon Otieno ( , Kenya), Badi Baraka ( , Kenya)

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, ), Hassan Abdallah ( FC, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards: Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).