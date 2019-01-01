Harambee Stars set to play Mozambique in October

The FKF boss reveals to Goal they have secured a third friendly for the national team, to be played on October 15 at Kasarani Stadium

Football Federation has confirmed Harambee Stars will play against Mozambique before they start their 2021 (Afcon) qualifying campaign.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has revealed to Goal the reason for the friendly against the Mambas.

The match is scheduled after the team takes on Libya in another game set for on October 11.

And on Sunday, Kenya will face East African neighbours in their first friendly since coach Francis Kimanzi took over the side following the exit of Sebastien Migne.

“We want to give [Kimanzi] the best preparations ever before we embark on our Afcon qualifying matches,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“We have now lined up three friendly matches for the coach to gauge his team. After Uganda, we will play Libya in Morocco and then we have secured another friendly, against Mozambique who will travel to Kenya.

“The Libya and Mozambique matches will happen in the Fifa calendar of October 11 and 15, so we will play Libya away and fly back home to take on Mozambique.”

Asked to explain why the federation has opted for three build-up matches, Mwendwa said: “We don’t want excuses from the technical bench, we want them to have as much time as possible to look at the players and the squad.

“Our main target is to return to the Afcon and by doing so we must support this team and when we appointed Kimanzi, I promised the federation will give them the support they want, and the friendly matches are one [such example] of the support we promised them.

“The coach must get such matches to look at the new players and the squad and it will be easier for him when picking the final squad for the qualifiers.”

Kenya, who are in Group G, will start their Afcon qualifiers with an away match against on November 1 in Cairo. Other teams in the Kenya group are Togo and Comoro Islands.