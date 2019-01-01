Harambee Stars: Matano hails the appointment of Kimanzi as coach

The Brewers coach welcomes the decision by FKF to appoint the former Mathare United man as the head coach of Harambee Stars

FC head coach Robert Matano is delighted with Football Federation (FKF’s) move to appoint Francis Kimanzi and Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno as the new coach and assistant coach for Harambee Stars respectively.

Goal exclusively revealed the Federation has handed the former tactician the job on a two-year contract following Sebastien Migne's exit.

Matano says all FKF should do now is accord the duo full support just as they did to the Frenchman and wait for the results.

“First of all, I take this opportunity to congratulate [Kimanzi and Otieno] them for their appointments,” Matano told Goal on Thursday.

“It was long overdue, but finally, justice has prevailed. They deserve the chance because they have the ability to help the national team reach greater heights in football.

“These are the coaches who can help the team grow and help the players reach their potential because they understand them, unlike these foreigners who do not even consult us when it comes to selection.

“We should trust our own coaches, and I am happy for the decision FKF have taken.

“Now what is remaining, is for the federation to give Kimanzi full support just like they did to Migne [Sebastien], and all foreign coaches before him. If they do it, I am sure the team will succeed under Kimanzi.”

Article continues below

The new appointment is set to be unveiled on Friday (August 16); his first task with the team will be an away trip to in November to face the Pharaohs in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.

Kimanzi is not new to the Harambee Stars job. He was appointed the full-time manager of the team on December 11, 2008, having held the post as a caretaker coach since May 2008.

He was sacked from the post after the 2008 Cecafa Cup in January 2009 due to disputes between him and Kenyan football administrators.