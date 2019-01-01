Harambee Stars players receive Sh50m pledge from Deputy President William Ruto

The Federation also reveals they have received Sh244m from the government to help prepare the team for the Afcon competition

Football Federation has already wired Sh 50million to the accounts of the players that participated in the Afcon qualifiers.

The cash is part of the money that Deputy President Ruto promised the players before their Group F match against in Nairobi.

The Federation added that the government has also approved and released the Sh244 million that will help prepare the national team for the Afcon finals to be held in from June.

“Consequently, the federation has already wired Sh50million to the accounts of all players and staff that participated in the 2019 Afcon qualifier matches, as was promised to the national team by the Deputy President.

“Additionally, the remainder of the funds will be used to cater for the team’s preparation logistics and other preparations, including a scheduled camp in and player allowances all through to the final tournament,” FKF said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“We want to sincerely thank the government not only for the release of this funds but also for the unwavering support we continue to receive around our national team.

"It is our strong belief that the Sh244 million, further demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting football and the long term growth of the sport,” said FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

The cash will also be used to cater to the team’s training camp in France that is expected to last for three weeks before the Afcon fiesta kicks off.

The team will head to the North African nation one week before the competition kicks off so as to acclimatize.

The draw for the 2019 competition will be held on Friday in Cairo.