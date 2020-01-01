Harambee Stars Omollo' awarded 2020 Soya Community Hero Award

The midfielder has been recognized for his effort to improve the lives of underprivileged youngsters

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omollo has been awarded the 2020 SOYA Awards Community Hero for his charity work in Dandora, Nairobi.

Through the Johanna Omollo Foundation, the 30-year-old has managed to develop players and bring hope to Dandora residents. The foundation is also keen on providing needy children with an education to upgrade their lives.

"Johanna Omollo Foundation offers a well-rounded environment to develop future talent and bring hope to the people of Dandora," a statement on their official website read.

Community Hero 2019 is;

Johanna Omollo- Harambee Stars midfielder #SafaricomSOYA2019 — SOYAAwardsOfficial (@AwardsSoya) January 24, 2020

"We believe in providing young footballers both boys and girls with scholarship opportunities.

"This will enable them to continue with their education while pursuing their sporting talent.

"Our objective is to motivate the children in Dandora to become winners not only in the soccer fields but also score the most important goals in arts, community service, and education."

The midfielder beat off competition from athletes Bernard Makumi and Eric Kimaiyo as well as cricketer Peter Ongondo to be crowned.

In November 2019, the Cercle Brugge midfielder was awarded $25000 FIFPro Merit Award for the same project.

He was part of the squad that took part in the 2019 Afcon played in where they were eliminated at the group stage.