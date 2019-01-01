Harambee Stars: Olunga delighted to captain Kenya against Uganda

The former Gor Mahia striker speaks for the first time after captaining the national team against the Cranes in a friendly

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga was delighted to captain the team against on Sunday.

The two East African nations battled it out in a friendly staged at Kasarani Stadium with needing a second-half goal courtesy of Kenneth Muguna to cancel out Emmanuel Okwi’s opener in the 1-1 draw.

The former striker, who turns out for Kashiwa Reysol in , was handed the armband by new coach Francis Kimanzi to replace Victor Wanyama, who did not make it for the friendly.

Despite not finding the back of the net, Olunga says he was happy to have captained the side for the first time in his career.

“It was an honour to captain the Kenya national team (Harambee Stars) for the first time in my career,” Olunga wrote on his official Facebook page.

“The boys gave a good account of themselves. The future is positive and we thank you [fans] for the support, we really appreciate.”

Kenya will next face Libya in a friendly slated for on October 11 before they return home three days later to host Mozambique.