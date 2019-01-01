Harambee Stars' objective is back-to-back Afcon qualification - Mwendwa

The Kenyan team aims for another berth at the continental competition after spending 15 years in the cold before this year's participation

The main aim the Football Federation (FKF) has set for the Harambee Stars is back-to-back qualification for the African Cup of Nations, FKF president Nick Mwendwa revealed.

Kenya are in Group G of Afcon 2021 qualifying alongside , Comoros and Togo, with the first two qualification ties to be played next month.

After featuring in the 2019 tournament in , Mwendwa believes the team is capable of booking a place in the next showpiece set to be played in .

“We have set the aim of an Afcon back-to-back qualification and this is the sole aim we want to fight for. We have to make sure we have enough points to go to Cameroon in 2021,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“We have two fixtures soon [against Egypt and Togo in November] then in March we will have a World Cup qualifier as well as in June before we return to Afcon qualifications in September.

“We want Harambee Stars to return to Afcon not only in 2021 but also in 2023 and in 2025. This is what Kenya must be doing and it is capable of doing.”

Initially, Kenya had planned to face and Libya in friendly matches before facing Egypt but the plans changed and saw Kenya pick Mozambique as their next opponents. Mwendwa reveals why the change had to be made.

“We were to play Libya on Friday but they could not accommodate us in and again had asked to play them,” he added.

“After Mozambique, we will play no more friendly matches because we will have a four-day training in Cairo before facing Egypt on November 11. This is how we have planned before the first qualifier.”

The Harambee Stars played and drew Uganda 1-1 and the match against Os Mambas will be the second game under new coach Francis Kimanzi.