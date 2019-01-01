Harambee Stars need to maintain a high morale to beat Mozambique - Kimanzi

The tactician made the assessment after leading his players for a week of intensive training ahead of their second friendly after Afcon participation

Harambee Stars players just need to maintain their current morale and spirit in order to defeat Mozambique on Sunday, head coach Francis Kimanzi has said.

will welcome the Southern African nation for an international friendly match at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

Kimanzi is all but confident of a better performance by his charges. Strikers Michael Olunga and Jesse Were were the latest players to join the camp at Kasarani.

“We are happy all of the players have reported to camp. The team training sessions have been good and if they keep the morale we will be able to get a positive result,” Kimanzi told reporters in an open media session during Harambee Stars training session."

This is the second match the former , and coach will be overseeing since his appointment after drawing 1-1 against on September 8.

Kenya are using the friendly match as a test for his players ahead of the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers against and Togo in November.

Comoros are the other side in the Afcon qualifying Group G alongside the aforementioned nations.

Kimanzi was forced to ring changes in his provisional squad after striker Masoud Juma and Wazito FC's Johnstone Omurwa withdrew due to injuries.

Bernard Ochieng replaced his club teammate Omurwa while ' striker Enosh Ochieng took Juma's position.

The match against Os Mambas will kick-off at 4 pm EAT.