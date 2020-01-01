‘Harambee Stars need an overhaul and ‘Ghost’ fired!’ – Twitter reacts after Comoros defeat

Harambee Stars are yet to win a match in the Afcon campaign and the defeat dented their hopes of returning to the finals

A section of Kenyans have taken to social media to urge Football Federation (FKF) to fire coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee after the team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Comoros in an qualifying match on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars were yet to win a match in the qualifying campaign as they had managed identical 1-1 draws against , Togo, and Comoros and were keen to get a win to stay on course to qualify for the finals of the competition to be staged in .

However, Mohamed Ben El-Fardou and Mattoir Faiz scored the goals for Les Coelacantes and despite Harambee Stars denying them a clean sheet courtesy of Cliff Nyakeya’s effort, the defeat handed Kenya their first loss in the campaign and also dented their hopes of making a return to the finals.

Agitated Kenyans have now taken to social media to hit out at FKF for the decision they took to hire ‘Ghost’ Mulee, who had stayed without touchline football for the last 10 years.

Mulee was appointed to replace Francis Kimanzi, who was fired alongside his backroom staff under unclear circumstances, and his first match in charge saw Kenya draw 1-1 against Comoros before the 2-1 defeat in Moroni.

Below is how Twitter reacted at the final whistle of the match.

Honestly FKF should have gone for a seasoned manager...Jacob Ghost Mulee is tactically naive, his team selection is awful...total fiasco from the body and profoundly nonsensical. — danson kairu (@dansonkairu) November 15, 2020

You lose to 2-1 to Comoros, Honestly what is there to tell Kenyans! From these to games Jacob Ghost Mulee should be fired... Gutted FKF will still put up with mulee MEDIOCRITY... pretty sickening. — danson kairu (@dansonkairu) November 15, 2020

Harambee Stars Coach is love expert. Wanyama is too old. pic.twitter.com/HwbdoLD3qe — greenlight (@grinlightmedia) November 16, 2020

Harambee stars should be disbanded and everybody should go home, the team has been useless for years now. — John safari (@Johnsafari7) November 16, 2020

Fans are disappointed with @HarambeeStars_ performance against Comoros. Why did they fire Francis Kimanzi and yet he defeated Zambia. Watu wengine warudi patanisho, hauwezi patanisha strikers wetu na bao, how? #KimanziArudiKazi. — Sauti ya Kajiado (@BusRadioKajiado) November 16, 2020

Tulikosea wapi as a nation?? Nothing is genuine even the HarambeE stars themselves are SCAMMERS😁 pic.twitter.com/O91mFo5kGA — Arsen Gidraph (@Arsen_Gidraph4) November 16, 2020

Kwanza harambee is an indian word and you know huko ni cricket mpira hakuna!!!#HarambeeStars — Ali Mwidini (@mwidini_ali) November 16, 2020

We need to start thinking as winners and not always play catch up. It's now going to be difficult for Harambee stars to go to Afcon. and Togo wont be easy games but still doable. — NAHASHON KAGIRI (@NahashonK) November 16, 2020

We lost because we pre decided that Egypt must be at Afcon and so we were fighting for the second spot. Comoros on the other hand are playing for the first spot. They know every team can harm them. So they are cautious and take their chances in front of goal. Time we aim pos 1 — NAHASHON KAGIRI (@NahashonK) November 16, 2020

The Harambee Stars coach selection huwa ni biashara(nipe nikupe). Ghost is such a let down. He imagines this to be another patanisho where they joke with peoples emotions. Bure kabisa — Joel Omino (@omino_joel) November 16, 2020

We said... Harambee Stars in now PATANISHO https://t.co/VCHIMnnedZ — Om'heri Robbyn (@Omweri_Robin) November 16, 2020

Ayub Timbe- No club

Avire John- warming benches

Origi - too old yet these are the players Mulee calls.@harambee__stars is a total embarrassment.@OfficialGMFC has done well in @CAF_Online #CAFCL and #CAFCC over the years and made Kenya have a name, only for Mulee to waste it

3/3 — Nyang KE 🇰🇪 (@Nyang__KE) November 16, 2020

No way I'm gone sit down and watch #HarambeeStars 😂😂 ni heri nioshe choo za kanjo that team's shit including the FKF management. All of them ni frauds. — Booyo. (@1Kimutai) November 16, 2020

How I get surprised when "patanisho" drops Matasi for Original.Dude saved Sadio Mane's penalty😂😂

#HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/YoozqZU1S0 — Kelly Makolo (@KellieMakolo) November 16, 2020

Kenyans expected someone who spent years laughing like a gay hyena on Radio Jambo to lead Harambee Stars to prosperity. #AFCON2021Q — Kipkalya Kones (@CollinceBey) November 15, 2020

Very unfortunate we have lost this one but we still have bigger dreams to focus on like #2022 World Cup in .A lot of input needed ! #HarambeeStars #AFCON2021Q — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) November 15, 2020

Ghost Mulee need some time to do a patanisho between #HarambeeStars and winning. pic.twitter.com/Le6w83BlZl — Dennis maina (@Dennismaina4) November 15, 2020

#HarambeeStars lost! patanisho show tomorrow morning ni Ghost Mulee akipatanishwa na gamblers!

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lkACYhysds — Butter_Bullet 🇰🇪 (@ButterBullet_) November 15, 2020

The way #HarambeeStars are being scrapped out of AFCON thanks to Nick Mwendwa and the other Patanisho guy😂😂. Kimanzi was tactically on point. Maumivu tupu!! pic.twitter.com/FHAsG2xdph — Kenyan VAR 🇰🇪 (@Bethuruto) November 15, 2020

It’s only BBI that can solve problems facing Kenyan football.



How we changed Kimanzi to Patanisho is still shocking not to mention replacement of Matasi with Origi as Goalkeeper was a horror disaster.



We changed from what was working to guesswork.



Bure kabisa! — #Giste ‘wa’ Kabiro (@ggiste) November 15, 2020

Patanisho fc

Dear Mwendwa,you can't run football as a kiosk and expect good results😒#HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/pc3i7k7Gzc — Cyro (@otala_cyrus) November 15, 2020

What was the need of firing Kimanzi and hiring patanisho professional. Mwenda to blame. But BBI will sort harambee stars issues.stay safe. Coronavirus is real #HarambeeStars — Bingu The Reporter (@Eddie_bingu) November 15, 2020

I won't love to see Ghost going back to Patanisho. Let him recruit genuine youngsters. The likes of Origi and Wanyama are now old. They lied about their actual age. They can't cope with the pace of the game. It's time for total overhaul. — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) November 15, 2020

Patanisho na football management are two different things. When we failed to take advantage of home ground and playing more than 60 minutes with extra man and failing to win, no surprise to me. — Kennedy Otieno (@Kennedy47298914) November 15, 2020

How do you get a tired couch who had retired to patanisho to take harambee stars to AFCON really!#HarambeeStars — Amimoh (@amimo_rgs) November 15, 2020

Mulee should choose between Harambee Stars and patanisho. He can't do both — Wycliffe Ochieng (@OchiengObura) November 16, 2020

Patanisho is the only thing ghost should concentrate on #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/TdzFDOOID3 — Gitau (@_ItsGitau) November 16, 2020

we can not blame patanisho when we know very well that the harambee stars are elders who lied about their ages and can not cope up with young and vibrant players from comoros. All the players must retire. I know of very young Kenyans who play good football — kevin ochieng (@AberOchieng) November 15, 2020

FT: Comoros 2-1 Kenya. We are out of contention for AFCON 2022. Lets wait for CHAN qualifiers sasa. — @MikeOkinyi (@MikeOkinyi) November 15, 2020

Harambee stars has lost 2- 1 to Comoros and missed out on qualification to AFcon. Coach Jacob ghost Mulee must choose between Patanisho and national team. You cant tell us you will help broken families and still make Harambee stars win games. pic.twitter.com/BqIFdZ0Rwo — MZEE KIBOR PATRON (@MzeeKiborr) November 15, 2020