Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

‘Harambee Stars need an overhaul and ‘Ghost’ fired!’ – Twitter reacts after Comoros defeat

Dennis Mabuka
Kenya coach Jacob Ghost Mulee and Harambee stars.
Harambee Stars are yet to win a match in the Afcon campaign and the defeat dented their hopes of returning to the finals

A section of Kenyans have taken to social media to urge Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to fire coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee after the team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Comoros in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars were yet to win a match in the qualifying campaign as they had managed identical 1-1 draws against Egypt, Togo, and Comoros and were keen to get a win to stay on course to qualify for the finals of the competition to be staged in Cameroon.

However, Mohamed Ben El-Fardou and Mattoir Faiz scored the goals for Les Coelacantes and despite Harambee Stars denying them a clean sheet courtesy of Cliff Nyakeya’s effort, the defeat handed Kenya their first loss in the campaign and also dented their hopes of making a return to the finals.

    Agitated Kenyans have now taken to social media to hit out at FKF for the decision they took to hire ‘Ghost’ Mulee, who had stayed without touchline football for the last 10 years.

    Mulee was appointed to replace Francis Kimanzi, who was fired alongside his backroom staff under unclear circumstances, and his first match in charge saw Kenya draw 1-1 against Comoros before the 2-1 defeat in Moroni.

    Below is how Twitter reacted at the final whistle of the match.

