Harambee Stars must learn from 2019 setbacks - Omollo

The tactician says there are many things to point out from last year's matches and urged to use them to build a stronger side

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has urged the Harambee Stars to learn from the wrongs done in 2019 in order to grow further.

Omollo says head coach Francis Kimanzi cannot be solely blamed for the mistakes since he took over the reins from Sebastien Migne in August, and called on the players to show why they deserve places for future assignments.

“The national team has done a good job overall. [Francis] Kimanzi cannot be blamed for a few setbacks we have had because he is still building the team and this is seen when he regularly shuffles players,” Omollo told Goal.

“Kimanzi has given so many players opportunities to prove their worth for the national team and this is a positive track he is taking.”

The retired defender further said qualification for the 2021 will be important and advised on how can go about it. Kenya played and drew against and Togo in the first two qualifiers.

“I just hope we will qualify for Afcon but we need to perform well in our home games. We really need to win at home but all in all, Kimanazi is doing a good job," he added

The tactician added the setbacks of not defending the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) title and the failure to qualify for the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) should not distract the Harambee Stars.

“Chan and Cecafa setbacks are not big deals because some players were given chances but failed to use them to their advantage. So, from there Kimanzi will assess and see the players he needs and those he may not need for future games,” Omollo concluded.

“It would have been good to win the Cecafa title again because it would be a morale booster but going forward, they will learn from the mistakes they did especially in the game against Eritrea (Kenya lost 4-1 against them).

“We really need to pick lessons and learn for a better future.”