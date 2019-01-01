Harambee Stars must beat Mozambique to avoid demoralising the nation - Xavier

The retired footballer believes a victory on Sunday is needed in order to keep growing the country's faith in the team

The Harambee Stars must win their match against Mozambique in order to avoid demoralising the whole nation, former international Francis Xavier believes.

Kenya will entertain Mozambique at Kasarani on Sunday in what is their second friendly match since September and Xavier feels what the nation now wants is a victory.

“Friendlies are good for the coach especially when it comes to assessing the players on what they have been training on,” Xavier told Goal on Sunday.

“Hopefully, we will get a good result because if we don't then it is generally demoralising and a good outing will do good in motivating the team and the country.

“Though from a technical perspective, a coach will weigh if what he wants is working and results are always secondary as long as what you want is working, then one is confident results will be achieved.

“Unfortunately, fans are not aware of such a principle in football as they will cry for good results and nothing else. But it is good to win as this gives everyone confidence.”

The AFC legend also explained why there is importance in incorporating local players in the Harambee Stars squad.

“Local players have one advantage over the foreign-based ones; they have the hunger to push themselves beyond and expose themselves to bigger markets out there,” the former assistant coach added.

“But it does mean the other players should be sidelined. So long as one is regularly playing for his foreign team and is on top form then he has to be included.

“They too deserve the opportunity as they have international experience on their side.

“But we should not be surprised when the local players carry the team further than expected.”

The Harambee Stars are using the test matches as preparations for the upcoming 2021 qualifying matches against and Togo in November 2019.