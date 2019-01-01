Harambee Stars move three places up in the latest Fifa rankings

Harambee Stars are camping in France ahead of the Afcon tournament set for June and July in Egypt

has shown a slight improvement in the latest Fifa Rankings.

The Harambee Stars have moved up three places in the world rankings and now occupy position 105 from 108 which was their standing in the previous rankings.

The Sebastien Migne-led side garnered 1207 points. The improvement come just after Kenya registered a 1-0 win over Madagascar in a friendly match in Paris, . They will face the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15 in a second test match.

, Kenya's Afcon opponents top the rankings for African countries while , other rivals in Group C are ninth in the continent. Worldwide, Senegal are placed at position 22 while Algeria are at position 68th. which is the other country pooled in the same group as Kenya sit 35th in Africa.

African giants and have been ranked 25th and 45th worldwide while the Democratic Republic of Congo are ranked 49th. is the best-ranked country in the Cecafa region sitting 16th in the continent and 80th in the world.