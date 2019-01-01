Harambee Stars' Michael Olunga scores for Kashiwa Reysol

Olunga is expected to be the Kenyan national team's lead striker in Egypt when the Afcon finals commence next month

forward Michael Olunga scored in Kashiwa Reysol's 1-1 draw against Omiya Ardija in a Japanese League 2 encounter at Hitachi Stadium.

Olunga netted his seventh goal of the season as the side sits within the play-off zone after the 15th matchday.

The Kenyan scored the opener in the 28th minute before Spaniard Juan Manuel equalized for Omiya Ardija in the 66th minute. Kashiwa Reysol have picked up just a win in five matches and sit in sixth position with only four points separating them from leaders Mito Holly Hock.

Article continues below

The former and striker was replaced in the 83rd minute by Gabriel Santana Pinto.

He had last scored on May 12 when Kashiwa Reysol picked up a 1-0 win over Tokushima Vortis.

, and neighbours are Kenya's Group C opponents for the 32nd edition of the .