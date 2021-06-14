Harambee Stars' Matasi seeks public help to offset hospital bills after accident

The experienced goalkeeper was recently involved in a car accident while travelling across the country with his son and wife

Harambee Stars and St George SC goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has reached out to members of the public to help him settle his hospital bill.



Matasi - together with his wife and son - were involved in a road accident at Lessos on the Kapsabet-Nakuru Highway a few weeks ago while travelling back to Nairobi.

The former Posta Rangers goalkeeper was treated in Lessos before being transferred to Kakamega, where he and his family are recovering.



The goalkeeper was released a day after the accident, but his wife and son required additional medical attention, and it is because of their mounting bills that he has come forward to seek financial assistance.



"Hello friends, as I had already shared with you, my wife and son were scheduled for surgery, which they did. My wife was operated on on 7th June while my son underwent his surgery today," a statement on Matasi's Facebook page read.

"As you all know, in these types of situations, bills spiral and sometimes become overwhelming, especially in this case where it's three people that require medical attention.

"This is why I am requesting for you to support me as I run up and down to ensure all of us are finally healed and get back to our normal lives.

"I understand that times are hard, but whatever amount will be appreciated. Thank you and may God bless you."

Matasi was travelling to the city in order to catch a flight to Adis Ababa and link up with his club teammates before the accident.

He is one of Kenya's most established goalkeepers, although he has not been called up in recent times for national assignments.

Since Sebastien Migne left in 2019, he has not been summoned, with Ian Otieno of Zesco United, Brian Bwire from Kariobangi Sharks, Arnold Origi and Ulizi Stars' Jacktone Odhiambo and James Saruni being the goalkeepers who have enjoyed Harambee Stars call-ups.

The 33-year-old has played for AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers, and Tusker in the Kenyan Premier League before he was signed by the Ethiopian side in 2018.

He was the number one goalkeeper when Kenya fought for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slot and was used prominently during the finals in Egypt.

Matasi made his debut for the national team in 2017 and has so far featured in 27 games for Harambee Stars, including the Cecafa finals when Kenya lifted the trophy under Paul Put.