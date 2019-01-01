Harambee Stars: Masoud Juma withdraws ahead of Mozambique friendly

The forward's withdrawal has forced head coach Francis Kimanzi to make some changes to his initial 23-man squad

Masoud Juma has withdrawn from the Harambee Stars squad ahead of the friendly match against Mozambique later this month.

head coach Francis Kiamnzi had initially called up strikers Michael Olunga of Kashiwa Reysol, Jesse Were of Zesco United and Juma, but the JS Kabylie striker has withdrawn because of an injury sustained during his club's last match.

The former striker has been replaced by Enosh Ochieng of .

“JS Kabylie forward [Masoud] Juma has withdrawn from the Harambee Stars squad after he picked up a knee injury in his last league match and has since been replaced by [Enosh] Ochieng,” Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed on their website.

Ochieng was part of the team which played against in an African Nations Championship qualifier in August as well as in the international friendly meeting in September against .

The match against Os Mambas is set to be played on October 13 at Kasarani and Harambee Stars players are expected to report to camp on October 7

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Red Arrow, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans, Tanzania),

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango ( , Kenya), Yusuf Mainge (FK Pohronie, Slovakia), Hillary Wandera ( , Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, ), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya),

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Abdallah Hassan ( , Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Victor Wanyama ( Hotspurs, ), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, ), Whyvone Isuza (AFC , Kenya),

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).