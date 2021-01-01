Masoud Juma: Harambee Stars forward set for Difaa El Jadida move from JS Kabylie - Reports

Should the former Kariobangi Sharks complete the transfer, he would replace Simon Msuva, who left for Wydad Casablanca in 2020

Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma is reportedly set to complete a transfer to Moroccan side Difaa El Jadida.

Juma has been playing for JS Kabylie of and the reported move will see him serve the Moroccan top-tier side for two years. According to reports, Difaa El Jadida want the forward to replace Simon Msuva, who joined in 2020.

Should the transfer be completed, the centre-forward will be the latest Harambee Star to make a move abroad.

After a stellar season with Kashiwa Reysol in J1 League Michael Olunga – who won both the Golden Boot and the Most Valuable Player awards – moved to the United Arab Emirates where he joined Al-Duhail Sports Club.

Juma’s international teammate Johana Omolo completed a move to Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor from Cercle Brugge of . The 31-year-old midfielder left Brugge – where he amassed 60 appearances for the Belgian side over the last three and a half seasons – to join the struggling Super Lig outfit.

David Odhiambo switched from Zesco United – where he made name after stellar six seasons with the Ndola club – to Napsa Stars where he linked up with the former and goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji and ex-K’Ogalo and striker Timothy Otieno.

Juma has often been on the move both in the Kenyan league and on foreign soil. The striker won the Golden Boot in 2017 while serving the Football Federation Premier League side .

In June 2017, Juma trained with Swedish clubs AIK and Jonkopings Sodra, then with South African side in July, but he was signed by in January 2018.

On September 22, Juma signed for Dibba Al-Fujairah before he left to join Libyan champions Al-Nasr Benghazi but due to security concerns left in 2019 to sign for the Algerian side JS Kabylie.

He made his senior international debut for Kenya in June 2017, when he was named in the starting XI of a 2019 qualifying match against Sierra Leone.

He earned his second cap during a friendly against Mauritania two months later, where he scored with a 58th-minute header.

Although his inclusion has often divided opinions, the former star was used during the Afcon qualifiers against Comoros – where he scored during a 1-1 draw in Nairobi, and when Kenya were defeated 2-1 in Moroni in November.