'Harambee Stars live to fight another day' - Timbe after Comoros loss

The islanders are leading Group G with eight points after five games, three more than Kenya

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe is hopeful the team can still make it to the fnals despite going down 2-1 to Comoros.

The East African nation fell 2-1 to the hosts in a Group G Afcon qualifier on Sunday night. Mohamed Ben El-Fardou and Mattoir Faiz scored the goals for the hosts and the Harambee Stars denied them a clean sheet courtesy of Cliff Nyakeya’s effort.

After the loss, the Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee-led charges are now on three points after four Group G games, five points behind the islanders. However, the winger is still optimistic can still qualify for the biennial competition.

"[I am still] disappointed with the results and performance," Timbe posted on his official Facebook account.

"We fought but it was not enough. We did not take our chances but it is not over yet. We live to fight another day. Still, two games to go; everything is still possible."

Earlier on, captain Victor Wanyama conceded Kenya's chances to are slim after Sunday's loss.

"Kenya have a minimal chance of making it to the Afcon finals but it will be hard," the midfielder told Goal on Monday.

"I am not saying we should relax after the Comoros loss, but to be honest, our chances of making it to Cameroon are very slim."

The 29-year old has also stated the game was a tough one despite the players giving their all.

He has also stated there was a problem on the technical side but that the coach is the right person to address the issue.

"We were unlucky [to lose], it did not go as planned, we lost but at times football is like that," Wanyama continued.

"It was a tough game but it is gone and now our focus is on forthcoming assignments, we have to look for a solution now.

"In football, we can win, lose, or draw; there are about one, two areas where we need to rectify. But that is not my job, it is the job of the technical bench. The players give absolutely everything."

Kenya had picked up three consecutive 1-1 draws before the loss in Moroni while Comoros had a win and two draws.