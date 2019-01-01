Harambee Stars lead striker Michael Olunga shines for Kashiwa Reysol in Japan

The former Gor Mahia striker is among the foreign-based players named in Kenya squad that will face Ghana in an Afcon qualifier

Michael Olunga grabbed a brace as Kashiwa Reysol came from a goal down to beat FC Tokyo 2-1 in the Japanese League Cup.

The Harambee Stars striker scored two quick goals within a span of three minutes in the Group B match played on Wednesday. The former striker produced a stellar second half display when he rallied Reysol to a major comeback after Tsuyoshi Watanabe had put Tokyo ahead in the 32nd minute.

Article continues below

Olunga, who moved to from the Chinese Super League, canceled the visitors’ lead in the 65th minute before doubling his effort three minutes later.

The win saw Reysol move to second behind Vegalta Sendai, who beat Sagan Tosu 3-0. Olunga’s side was relegated to the second division where they occupy third place from two games.

Olunga earned a call up to the Harambee Stars squad set to face in the last match of the Afcon qualifier later in March.