'Ghost' Mulee aims blame at misfiring Harambee Stars after Comoros failure

Kenya have so far collected three points from Group G after recording identical 1-1 draws in the three games played

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has lauded the Comoros defense for their resolute defending in the 1-1 draw.

Despite being a man down for the better part of the game, the Islanders battled to a draw and went on to get a point.

In the Wednesday game played at Kasarani Stadium, M'changama Youssouf put Comoros ahead from a free-kick which was expertly taken, wrong-footing Arnold Origi in the goal, but Masoud Juma equalised for Harambee Stars in the second half.

"We lacked composure in front of the goal and ended up missing the chances we created," Ghost told Goal after the match.

"Comoros also defended with zeal, they had eight players behind the ball and it was hard for us to break their defense. In the end, it worked for them because they managed to get a point away."

Kasarani's playing surface was not good owing to the rains experienced in Nairobi and at some point, it was tough for the players. However, the 52-year-old states that is not an excuse for his team not to get maximum points at home.

"I cannot blame the pitch for our draw because Comoros played on the same pitch," Mulee added.

"Let us now see how Togo and play [in Group G] and try our best to get a positive result at Moroni. We still have a chance to qualify in the because the race is tight.

"Only a point or two separate the teams in the group so there is a big chance of us making it to the next stage.

"But we are expecting a very tough game away, but we are optimistic of getting maximum points."

The tactician has also commented on the absence of Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga who missed the game.

"Masoud Juma has played well despite being unattached, we brought him in the game hoping he will score and he has not disappointed," Ghost continued.

"But to be honest, we have missed Olunga in the game but there is nothing we could do owing to Covid-19 situation. We just have to do with the available players."

