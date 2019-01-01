Harambee Stars: Kimanzi worried about goalkeeping situation

The former Mathare United coach admits Kenya are facing a crisis in the goalkeeping department ahead of upcoming matches

coach Francis Kimanzi has admitted he is concerned about the goalkeeping situation in the team.

The former coach, who is making a third stint with the national team after replacing Sebastien Migne, has told Goal he wants to give several keepers a call-up to the team to test their readiness.

“We are having a huge problem when it comes to goalkeeping department for the national team,” Kimanzi told Goal on Tuesday.

“Our first choice keeper Patrick [Matasi] is not playing at the moment as the Ethiopian league is on recess, and you saw his performance against was not good enough.

“Our second choice Farouk [Shikalo] is currently warming the bench in since signing for Young Africans [Yanga SC] and it means he doesn’t have enough match fitness.

“It is really a worrying trend which I don’t know how we will solve it but my intentions now is to make sure I try as many keepers as possible to make sure the position does not give us problems in the future.”

Already Kimanzi has cracked the whip after he omitted Matasi from the squad which will face Mozambique in a friendly.

The former Posta and FC custodian was among the surprise exclusions from the squad named by Kimanzi for the upcoming friendly against Mozambique set for Kasarani on October 13.

Matasi featured for the Harambee Stars at the 2019 in and was involved in the recent friendly against Uganda in Nairobi last month.

“I want to see what the other keepers can offer in the absence of Matasi and to be honest since Afcon Matasi has not been involved regularly with his team as the Ethiopian league is in a break,” Kimanzi told Goal.

“Against Uganda [in the friendly], [Matasi] had a very bad game, he was not in good form and he almost cost us defeat. He has only been training with AFC to keep fit and you cannot compare his performance with Ian [Otieno] at the moment.”

The friendly match will be Kimanzi's second game since taking the mantle from Sebastien Migne in August. The players summoned up are expected to start their residential training on October 7.