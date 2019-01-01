Harambee Stars: Kimanzi unveiling postponed due to contract details

The unveiling of the new coach to handle the Kenyan national team will no longer be held on Friday

Football Federation (FKF) have confirmed the unveiling of new coach Francis Kimanzi has been moved from Friday.

The former coach was scheduled to be unveiled on Friday after agreeing to handle the side on a two-year contract following the exit of Sebastien Migne on Monday.

However, a top source in FKF has confirmed to Goal the unveiling ceremony will not take place on Friday because the two parties are yet to agree on a ‘few details’ with regards to the contract.

“We have a few issues we need to sort out and it might take a day or two before we parade the new technical bench,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“We don’t want a situation where we rush into signing a contract with the new coach and then it brings problems at the end when we want to part ways. We want to make sure everything is in order and both parties are happy.”

As exclusively revealed by Goal on Wednesday, Kimanzi will return for his fourth stint as Harambee Stars coach and will be assisted by Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno.

Kimanzi has already confirmed to Goal he is ready for the task and promised to deliver positive results.

“I am ready for the job, my work is to coach and it is good to have the chance again. I am looking forward to help the team do better and also reach great heights.

“I had a good time with Sebastien [Migne], I worked under him and we did a lot together, it is my time now to conclude some of the foundations which we had laid together.”

Kimanzi’s first task with the team will be an away trip to in November to face the Pharaohs in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.