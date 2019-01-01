Harambee Stars: Kimanzi calls up Shakava & Otieno for Mozambique friendly

The duo have been included in the team which is expected to play an international test match next month

Harun Shakava and Ian Otieno have been included in the Harambee Stars squad for the upcoming friendly match against Mozambique scheduled for October 13.

Both Otieno and Shakava are doing their trade in Zambia for Red Arrows and Nkana FC, respectively, and have earned call-ups by head coach Francis Kimanzi.

Yusuf Maingewho left AFC for Slovakian outfit FK Pohronie, and Masoud Juma of JS Kabylie of , have been included in the 23-man squad.

Zesco United duo of Jesse Were and Anthony Akumu have also been named with David Owino missing. Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama, who missed the previous friendly, has been named too.

Harambee Stars will welcome the Os Mambas at Moi International Stadium Kasarani next month after drawing 1-1 with on September 8.

The friendly match will be Kimanzi's second game since taking the mantle from Sebastien Migne in August. The players summoned up are expected to start their residential training on October 7.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Red Arrow, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo ( , ), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans, )

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango ( , Kenya), Yusuf Mainge (FK Pohronie, Slovakia), Hillary Wandera ( , Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, ), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande ( , Kenya)

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Abdallah Hassan ( , Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, ), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, ), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria).