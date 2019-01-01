Harambee Stars keeper Patrick Matasi owns up to mistake in Ghana defeat

The Sebastien Migne led side is set to hit camp in France from May in preparations for the Afcon finals set for Egypt in June

Patrick Matasi has admitted he got his timing wrong as Harambee Stars lost 1-0 to the Black Stars of on Saturday.

The 83rd-minute goal by debutant Caleb Ekuban was enough to hand the West African nation a top spot in the group, condemning to a second place finish.

The former Posta and custodian was at fault for the goal as he allowed a weak shot from Ekuban to sneak past his hands to hand the Black Stars a sweet revenge against the Kenyan side, who had won the first leg by a solitary goal.

Matasi, who turns out for Ethiopian giants St. George, has, however, pointed out the need to support the team all the way to the finals to be held in .

"We lost the ball in the midfield, and our defenders were beaten and it was unfortunate for us to concede at that time.

"I miscalculated my timing and that was a mistake everyone is talking about. Everybody wants to do better and sometimes when things do not go as planned, people turn against you.

"With Afcon coming, we want to do better meaning good preparations and support is needed. We will do our best to ensure we do not let the nation down," Matasi told Goal.

Kenya will be returning to the Afcon finals after 15 years.