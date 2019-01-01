Harambee Stars: Jesse Were deserved another chance – Ambani

The ex-international welcomes the decision by the national team to recall the Zesco United striker ahead of Kenya's upcoming friendly against Uganda

Former Harambee Stars striker Boniface Ambani believes Jesse Were should now prove his doubters wrong after making a return to the team.

The Zesco United forward has been recalled to the national side by newly appointed head coach Francis Kimanzi ahead of the international friendly game against Cranes on September 8.

Ambani insists Were is one of the best players in the country and his impact is always felt when he features in any game.

“Yes, [Jesse] Were might not have scored goals for Harambee Stars but his contribution in the pitch matters a lot,” Ambani told Goal.

“He might be creating chances for the other players to score goals. At least he has been given a chance and it is up to him to grab it with both hands.”

Ambani adds Were deserves to be given another shot with the national team.

“He [Were] has been scoring goals at will while at Zesco United and it shows he is a good striker. It all depends with the way we view things, but I feel Kimanzi [Francis] has done his part by giving him a chance.”

Were has made 26 appearances for the national team but is yet to open his account.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), John Oyemba ( , ), Farouk Shikalo (Young Africans SC, ).

Defenders: Joseph Okumu ( Real Monarchs FC, USA), Mike Kibwage ( FC, Kenya), Joash Onyango ( FC, Kenya), Benard Ochieng (Wazito FC, Kenya), Aboud Omar (Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe, Romania), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, ) Nicholas Meja ( , Kenya), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama ( Hotspurs FC, ), Francis Kahata (Simba SC, Tanzania), Boniface Muchiri ( FC, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks FC, Kenya), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas FC, ), Clifton Miheso (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe FC, ), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, ), Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega FC), Whyvone Isuza (AFC SC)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol FC, ), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia) and John Avire.

Reserves; Goalkeepers; Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya).

Defenders; Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito FC, Kenya), Brian Otieno (Bandari, Kenya), David Owino ( , Kenya), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya).

Midfielders; Dennis Odhiambo (KCB, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya).

Forwards; Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya) and Timothy Otieno (Tusker, Kenya).