Harambee Stars: It will be difficult to satisfy Kenyans with a beautiful game – Kimanzi

The former Mathare United coach has assured the nation he is ready to handle international football again

Francis Kimanzi has stated he will build on the foundations to guide Harambee Stars to greater heights.

The former coach was unveiled on Tuesday alongside the new technical bench which comprises of assistant Zedekiah Otieno and goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo.

“I am very glad to get this opportunity to work with the team again,” Kimanzi told Goal after the unveiling ceremony.

“What I know, it is just a continuation of what we have been doing before. We set up a good foundation for the team with Sebastien [Migne] and I will rely on the same to prepare the team.

“We are very lucky we are stepping into a foundation we already laid down, he [Migne] did a great job with the team, we achieved a lot together and we want to carry on from where he left us.”

Kimanzi admitted he will have a tough job to convince Kenyans on his abilities to lead the side but maintained he was ready for the task.

“I want to assure Kenyans we are ready, we have to do our best and deliver the results they [Kenyans] want,” Kimanzi continued.

“My main target is to manage the team in a professional way. I know it is difficult to satisfy every Kenyan and also produce a beautiful game which they always ask for, but we will do our best.”

Kimanzi will start his third reign with the team when visit for a friendly on September 8 and then travel to face Libya away on October 11.