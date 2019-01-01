Harambee Stars: I was surprised Kimanzi called up Jesse Were – Migne

The Frenchman says he was left in shock on learning the inclusion of the Zesco United forward in the national team squad

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne says he was shocked to see striker Jesse Were recalled to the national team.

The French coach snubbed the Zesco United player for the 2019 , instead opted to give a debut to former striker John Avire and Masoud Juma, who was unattached.

The move to leave out Were was received with mixed reactions from a section of Kenyan fans, but Migne justified his actions by saying Were had not scored a single goal for the national team in 26 call-ups.

However, after the poor show at Afcon and the Chan qualifiers, where lost to in a two-legged fixture to exit the tournament, Migne was shown the exit door and Francis Kimanzi elevated to the position.

On naming his first squad, coach Kimanzi recalled the former striker ahead of the friendly against set for Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

“I respect Kimanzi a lot and I think he is the best suited local coach for the national team job, but he didn't have any objection when I picked Masoud Juma instead of Were two months ago, so I'm shocked what has changed now,” Migne is quoted People Sport.

“Zesco United is just like , they will always win the league, with or without the services of Were. Just like Gor Mahia will always win the league with or without Oliech.”

The former Tusker striker will, however, miss the friendly against the Cranes after pulling a hamstring while in training on Wednesday.