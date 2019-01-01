Harambee Stars: I see a very bright future for Kenya – Nick Mwendwa

The Kenyan FA boss hails the move by the national team coach to field six new players for the friendly against the Cranes

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa believes Kenyan football has entered a new chapter after the 1-1 draw against on Sunday.

The FKF boss was reacting to coach Francis Kimanzi’s decision to hand six debutants a start for Kenya as they recovered from a goal down to draw with their East African neighbours at Kasarani Stadium.

Emmanuel Okwi scored the first goal of the match to put Uganda ahead before Kenya fought to equalise in the early stages of the second half via Kenneth Muguna’s effort.

In his first match since taking over the team from Sebastien Migne, Kimanzi handed debuts to six players – Lawrence Juma ( ), Collins Agade, Amai Atariza ( FC), Samuel Olwande ( ), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito FC), and Boniface Muchiri ( FC).

“It was a good start to a new chapter for Harambee Stars,” Mwendwa told Goal after the match.

“To field six new players in the starting eleven and still have three new subs [who did not feature] and have never played for team A tells a new story for Kenyan football.”

Mwendwa maintains the federation will continue to support Kimanzi and his technical bench as Kenya shape up for the upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifying matches, where they are pooled alongside , Togo and Comoro Islands.

“Next we play Libya away in a different kind of opposition and then Mozambique at home before our opening Afcon qualifier against the Pharaohs in Cairo,” Mwendwa continued.

“I think after the two remaining matches, we will have played our part and the team should be good to go.

“We want perfect preparations for [Kimanzi] and I am sure he will have picked his best squad after the remaining two friendly matches.”

Kenya will face in their Group G opener away in Cairo on November 11.