'I don't believe foreign-based players are better than locals' - Harambee Stars coach Mulee

The coach has been working with players from the local league ahead of the Afcon qualifiers against Egypt and Togo later in the month

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has dismissed the notion foreign-based players are better than their local counterparts.

The Cecafa-winning coach also addressed the issue of whether the foreign-based players will have automatic first-team positions reserved for them. He has been working with 27 players in camp and played against South Sudan before the upcoming two games against Tanzania.

"We have so many foreign-based players knocking on the Harambee Stars door but first of all, we have to respect our league before looking outside," Mulee said in an interview with Goal .

"I do not believe in the notion that foreign-based players are better than the local lads. What I believe in is that every player given an equal chance can perform for this country."

Mulee also explained why Harambee Stars' delayed goal against South Sudan on Saturday should not be a source of worry.



The Bright Stars kept the Kenyan side at bay for the better part of the game until when Elvis Rupia scored in the 75th minute after connecting to a cross from Dabnson Chetambe.

According to Mulee, the time when the goal is scored should not be a worry but what should be counted as positive is the fact they got a goal and won the friendly at Nyayo Stadium.

"In football, you can score in the first minute and you can score in the 90th minute and it does not really matter when you score," he explained.

"What is important is; did one get a goal and a win from the game? The most important thing is to get a positive result and not whether it took too long to achieve that."

The former Tusker head coach added that the friendlies are not only meant to prepare the players for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but are also preparations for future tournaments and World Cup qualifiers.

"The three games are a good thing to judge the local players and see who is ready for the qualifiers," he concluded. "I am happy with the federation for organising these friendlies and as a coach, I am looking at who can do what at the top level and the first game has shown us a lot and the remaining games will also show us a lot.

"We have the Cecafa tournament coming up, the World Cup qualifiers after the Afcon ones are also awaiting us and with these games, you will know which players are ready."

Kenya will play Tanzania on Monday and on March 18 in Nairobi.