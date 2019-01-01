Harambee Stars: How Jesse Were's injury rules him out of Uganda friendly

The former Tusker striker has pulled his hamstring and will miss the match against The Cranes

Harambee Stars striker Jesse Were has been ruled out of the friendly match against on Sunday.

The Zesco United forward trained with the team on Thursday ahead of the East African Derby but pulled a hamstring injury in the process.

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has confirmed to Goal the forward will miss the match against his neighbours.

“[Jesse] Were has picked up a hamstring [injury] while in training and he will not be fit to face Uganda,” Kimanzi told Goal on Thursday.

“I was hoping to give him a start alongside Olunga but now we will have to get other options as the friendly is only three days away.”

However, a source close to the team confirmed to Goal the former striker picked up the injury while playing for his Zambian side in a league match against Zesco United last weekend and traveled for the Kenyan friendly hoping to be fit to play.

“He picked up the injury in Zambia and came hoping to be fit to play but after training today [Thursday], he aggravated the same [injury],” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

Were was aiming to make a return to the Harambee Stars starting 11 after being overlooked for the held in .

His absence means five key players will miss the friendly encounter. The others are Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo, Joseph Okumu and Ismael Gonzalez.

Striker Michael Olunga and Ayub Timbe have both arrived from their bases in and respectively.