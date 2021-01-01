Harambee Stars' Hassan reveals World Cup dream after Egypt goal

The Bandari forward helped Kenya earn a point against the Pharaohs and he has now shifted focus to the next international assignment

Kenya international Abdallah Hassan has now shifted his focus to the upcoming World Cup qualifiers after helping Kenya earn a 1-1 draw against Egypt on Thursday.

The Bandari forward was on target during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier as his goal helped the Harambee Stars pick up a point against the Pharaohs in Nairobi.

"The goal [against Egypt] has motivated me a lot and my teammates at Bandari," Hassan told Nation Sports.

"Because we are now out of Afcon, my target is to help Harambee Stars qualify for World Cup.

Egypt took a second-minute lead but ended up losing their way as Kenya, inspired largely by Eric Ouma, Kenneth Muguna, and Hassan - the scorer of the equaliser - looked a superior side after going behind.

The Harambee Stars were reduced to 10 men when Johnstone Omurwa - another stand-out for Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's side - was red-carded in the second half for an off-the-ball incident.

Although the African giants qualified for the 2022 finals after squeezing a point, they were not assertive against the East Africans who grew into the game, equalised, and saw a Masoud Juma goal ruled out for offside in the second half.

"We played very well against Egypt," added the forward. "We want to complete that performance with a win over Togo. Our fans should continue supporting us because there are better things ahead.

"My target in the match was to give my best and help my team win. Scoring is the least thing that came to my mind. I am happy I used the chance well when it came my way.

“I am very happy about the goal because Egypt are a big team and it was the first Afcon qualifiers match that I started. It is a goal that I will always remember.”

Article continues below

Egypt will play Comoros in the final Group G qualifier at home as Kenya travel to Lome for an encounter against eliminated Togo.

Comoros booked their maiden Afcon slot after drawing with Togo, leading to prolonged celebrations in the streets of Moroni.

Despite the suspension of local sports, the Harambee Stars' travel to West Africa will not be affected given the exemption on international flights.