Harambee Stars: Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno finally undergoes knee surgery

The K’Ogalo defender will be ruled out of action for about four months after he managed to raise funds for surgery last Thursday

defender Philemon Otieno has undergone knee surgery, a few weeks after he was not attended to by the club and the Football Federation (FKF).

The Harambee Stars defender was allegedly injured while turning out for the national team, but both the FKF and Gor Mahia refused to help him to operate on his knee, claiming they did not have money for the exercise.

However, Nation Sport now reports the former Ushuru FC player will stay out of action for at least four months after he underwent successful surgery on Thursday last week.

Otieno is said to have raised the required Sh450, 000 through contributions from family members, friends, fans and part of his savings.

“I underwent surgery on my knee on Thursday [last week] and I've been continuing with physiotherapy since then according to doctor’s instructions,” Otieno is quoted by Nation Sport.

“I am very grateful to my family, friends, fellow players and fans for coming to my aid at the time of need and for their prayers.”

Otieno also thanked Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) for supporting him during the hard times.

“Apart from [Kefwa], I want to specifically thank Musa Mohamed, Michael Olunga, Joash Onyango, Johana Omollo and Aboud Omar. Indeed, they are true friends plus all those who helped me,” Otieno continued.

Article continues below

Otieno also insisted he has no hard feelings against the FKF, saying he is willing to feature for the national team in the future.

“What transpired is now history to me and my main aim is to embark on a process to recovery and play football again,” added Otieno.

“I am in touch with my club, players and the coach and I think I will be able to play again in January next year. I haven’t ruled out playing for the national team in the future since it provides a platform for one to grow in his career.”