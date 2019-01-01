Harambee Stars goalkeeper Matasi promises strong return from injury

The custodian got injured as Kenya engaged Egypt in an Afcon tie on October 13 in Alexandria

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has promised to return strong after he suffered an injury during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against .

The former Posta and custodian had returned to assume his duties within the sticks for after he was overlooked for a friendly match against Mozambique on October 13.

Kenya succumbed to a 1-0 loss at Kasarani as head coach Francis Kimanzi opted to field Farouk Shikalo of Yanga SC against OS Mambas.

Matasi was injured in the first half as Kenya faced the Pharaohs and was replaced by Ian Otieno when the two countries eventually fought to a 1-1 draw in Alexandria on October 14.

A thigh strain also ruled him out of the match against Togo in Nairobi where Otieno was fielded again where Kenya and the Sparrowhawks registered a 1-1 draw in Group G's second encounter.

“Relax I am coming back stronger than before,” Matasi assured in a statement on his Facebook page.

Kimanzi did not include Matasi as he named Harambee Stars provisional squad for the upcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup set to be hosted in in December.

Two goalkeepers were called up which includes ' Timothy Otieno and Samuel Odhiambo of .

In fact, Odhiambo was called up to take Brian Bwire's position after the custodian pulled out injured.