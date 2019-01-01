Harambee Stars: FKF still too broke to face Egypt and Togo – Mwendwa

The FKF boss still admits they have not received any support from the government as they prepare for the Afcon qualifiers

The Football Federation (FKF) has admitted they do not have money to take the Harambee Stars to next week’s qualifier against .

Speaking before the Sports, Arts and Culture Committee, FKF president Nick Mwendwa said they have not received any response from the government in regards to a request for funding.

“Today is [Tuesday] yet we have not received any word from the Ministry regarding the travelling of our team. We need to send tickets to our foreign-based players like Michael Olunga and Victor Wanyama who only travel business class and bringing them home is costly if done late," he told the committee.

Mwendwa warned that Kenya will face dire consequences should they not honour the match, including being suspended from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

At the same time, he also complained that no tickets have been issued for the Harambee Starlets ahead of their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia next week.

“We have managed to scrape money here and there to pay part of their allowances but so far there has been nothing from the government," Mwendwa continued.

"We appeal to this committee to intervene on our behalf and ensure we get support.”

Article continues below

Committee chairman Victor Munyaka said he sympathises with the federation and promised to fight for them to get the money.

“This is a very serious matter. Our players should not be suffering while on national duty. We will fight for you to ensure you receive your money so that you can honour the two matches," he responded.

Munyaka further promised the committee will summon Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia and Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed to shed light on the matter.