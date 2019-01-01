Harambee Stars: FKF reveals who will pay Kimanzi and new bench

FKF boss explains to Goal the Kenyan government will pay salaries for the newly constituted bench for the national team

Football Federation (FKF) has revealed the government will pay all the salaries for the new technical bench of Harambee Stars.

On Tuesday, FKF unveiled former coach Francis Kimanzi to lead the side following the exit of Frenchman Sebastien Migne.

Kimanzi was handed a two-year contract and will be assisted by Zedekiah Otieno while Lawrence Webo is the keeper trainer. Since Migne had problems with delayed salaries, the FKF boss has moved to assure Kenyans the government will take care of the new team.

“It is always the work of the government to pay the technical bench for Harambee Stars,” Mwendwa told Goal when asked whether paying salaries to the new staff will not be a big problem.

“In such a scenario, the work of FKF is to hire a qualified coach and the entire technical bench for the Harambee Stars and afterwards, we pass the same to the government immediately. They agree to sign a contract.

“It has happened before during the time we brought on board Stanley [Okumbi] then the government was also in charge when we hired Paul [Put] and also [Migne].”

Mwendwa has pledged to give the new bench all the support they need to help qualify Kenya for the 2021 to be held in .

“We will give them all the support they need, we have talked to them and I have assured them of the federation’s support,” Mwendwa continued.

“It is the reason we have immediately embarked on preparing the national team for the upcoming assignments and have already secured two friendly matches against and Libya to help the coach [Kimanzi] gauge the squad which he will use for the qualifiers.”

Kimanzi will start his third reign with the team when Uganda visit Kenya for a friendly on September 8 and then travel to face Libya away on October 11.