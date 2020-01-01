Harambee Stars and ex-Gor Mahia defender Onguso in Boda Boda business

The experienced left-back is also sensitizing Kawangware residents on Covid-19 preventive measures

Former Harambee Stars and defender Wesley Onguso has ventured into the Boda Boda business.

The business, that uses motorbikes for transportation of clients, has been a booming adventure among youth in the country and the left-back is now engaging in it to make ends meet.

Onguso, the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup winner with Harambee Stars, is currently turning out for Nairobi City Stars.

He was part of the playing unit that ensured City Stars topped the National Super League table and eventually got promoted when Football Federation (FKF) cancelled the league.

Onguso's new venture comes at a time when the majority of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) players suffered salary delays as clubs ran without sponsors. The league itself did not have a title sponsor which further affected the financial health of clubs.

He is also part of the campaign team that sensitizes Kawangware residents on Covid-19 preventive measures.

Kenyan footballers have been out of action since mid-March when the leagues were stopped owing to the measures put in place to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Apart from turning out for Gor Mahia, Onguso has played for , , Posta and .

Onguso's story follows another similar case where defender Humphrey Okot revealed doing manual jobs during this period of no action.

“It’s been tough for us but we have to do what we can to put food on the table, pay rent and other amenities while ensuring we stick to the strict government restrictions,” Okot told The Star.

A few days ago, AFC coach Anthony Kimani urged active players to start investing for the sake of their future financial health.

“Many players sometimes forget football is a sport that you cannot play for a lifetime. Footballers have a short period like 10 years and so it is important to keep in mind to start building a foundation that will sustain you in future,” Kimani said.

“If one has an opportunity to pursue further education, the better and if you want to invest in business it is important to do it now. It would be very critical because once you retire you would find life going on rather smoothly.

“If the current players start planning for the future now, the better.”