Harambee Stars defender Ouma joins Swedish side AIK

The full-back has signed a five year deal with the top club until the summer of 2024

international defender Eric Ouma has reportedly joined Swedish top tier side AIK.

The former left-back has been turning out for third-tier side IF Vasalund where he caught the eye of the 12-time Swedish Champions' technical bench.

The Harambee Stars defender has signed a five-year deal which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2024. This is the biggest move for the 23-year old since turning professional a couple of years ago.

AIK become the fourth team for the defender who started his career at Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia in 2016 where he made a total of 22 appearances. A year later, he moved to Georgia where he joined Kolkheti Poti.

The next step for Ouma was Vasalund where he joined in 2018, before signing for AIK. The fullback is expected to join his new teammates in January 2020 for pre-season.

It has been a good year for the youngster who shone for Kenya in the 2019 Afcon in . The defender played in all the three Group B matches against , , and .