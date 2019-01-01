Harambee Stars defender Okumu will blossom in Sweden – Mulee

The former Kenyan coach believes the towering defender will transform into one of the country's best following his transfer to Europe

Jacob Mulee has predicted a bright future for Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu, who sealed a transfer to IF Elfsborg last week.

The former Kenyan coach made the remarks while lauding the central defender’s move to ’s top-tier on a three-year contract, in the backdrop of an almost faultless performance at the 2019 .

The transfer concludes Okumu’s two-year stint in the USA, first where he first turned out for AFC Ann Arbor in Michigan before moving to Real Monarchs.

“[Okumu] is a real talent. Among the best we have in his position in the country,” 'Ghost' is quoted by Nairobi News Sports.

"Now he is in Sweden, he will receive quality football education and in the next few years can transform into one of the best in the business."

The football coach-turned-radio presenter and commentator even drew comparisons between Okumu and the likes of Victor Wanyama, McDonald Mariga, Micheal Olunga and Robert Mambo.

Wanyama, Mariga, Olunga, and Mambo all started out in before blossoming into world-class players.

Okumu now joins compatriots Eric Ouma, Ovella Ochieng and Eric Johanna, who all ply their trade in Sweden.