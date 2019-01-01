Harambee Stars commitments bar Gor Mahia quartet from Al Hilal SC Benghazi friendly

The KPL side will face their Libyan opponents during the upcoming international break without some key players

will face Al Hilal Benghazi of Libya on Saturday without four key players.

Captain Kenneth Muguna, assistant captain Joash Onyango and midfielder Lawrence Juma will not be part of the team travelling north due to their inclusion in the Harambee Stars squad which is preparing for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier against .

Goalkeeper Robert Mapigano has also missed the trip after he was called up for 's squad for their Afcon qualifier against Equatorial Guinea on Friday.

Head coach Steven Polack has named a contingent of 20 players to take on the Libyan side in Benghazi after a 4-1 victory against their arch-rivals AFC on Sunday.

This will be the first time Gor Mahia are facing an opponent outside the country since getting knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup by DC Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Al Hilal Benghazi are fourth on Libyan Premier League table after 11 matches with 19 points, six short of leaders Al-Ahly. They have won the league title twice in their history.

Gor Mahia's travelling team:

Fredrick Odhiambo, Patrick Otieno, Richdonald Bolo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Clifton Miheso, Tobias Otieno, Francis Afriyie, Geoffrey Okoth

Ernest Wendo, Nicholas Kipkirui, Gnamien Gislan Yikpe, Dickson Ambundo, Dennis Oalo, Boniface Oluoch, Samuel Onyango, Bernard Ondiek, Alphonse Omija, Elvis Ronack, Boniface Omondi

Officials: Steven Pollack (coach), Patrick Odhiambo (assistant coach), Jolawi Obondo (team manager), Willis Ochieng (goalkeeper trainer), Frederick Otieno (team doctor), George Omondi (kit manager), Victor Nyaoro (team security)