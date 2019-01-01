Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne yet to be paid as government stays mum

Goal understands that the coach is owed salary arrears accruing for three months

With just a few months before the up-coming Africa Cup of Nations finals, Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne is a troubled man.

The coach is now owed salary arrears for three months and is scheduled to travel to France later this week to look for a training venue for the team ahead of the tournament in Egypt.

This is despite the Ministry of Sports releasing more than Sh.253million for the Kenya Open Golf tournament on Monday. Sources close to the coach said he is disappointed.

Article continues below

“This is not how to treat a coach, who has done so well for the team,” a source told Goal.

Fans were also unhappy about the fact that a lot of money has been poured into golf, a sport that has very few fans.

The Government has doubled its sponsorship of the Kenya Open Golf Tournament and are now the main sponsors. I’ve never understood GoK’s obsession with this particular tournament, or maybe I’m just daft. Where’s this money when football needs it? pic.twitter.com/5KDZlhmNHE — Jeff Kinyanjui (@Nyash88) January 29, 2019

Migne took over the mantle at Harambee Stars after the exit of Paul Put and has since helped the team perform well in the Afcon qualifiers. Kenya and Ghana have already qualified from Group F after Sierra Leone were disqualified by Caf owing to the Fifa ban.