Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne yet to be paid as Govt stays mum

With just a few months before the up-coming Africa Cup of Nations finals, Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne is a troubled man.

The coach is now owed salary arrears for three months and is scheduled to travel to France later this week to look for a training venue for the team ahead of the tournament in Egypt.

This is despite the Ministry of Sports releasing more than Sh.253million for the Kenya Open Golf tournament on Monday. Sources close to the coach said he is disappointed.

“This is not how to treat a coach, who has done so well for the team,” a source told Goal.

Fans were also unhappy about the fact that a lot of money has been poured into golf a sport that has very few fans.

