Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne regrets the absence of Michael Olunga

The Kenyan national team will face Ghana's Black Stars in their final Afcon qualifier on March 23 before heading to France

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne says it is unfortunate that they will face minus striker Michael Olunga.

The former striker was expected to lead the attacking department as the two nations fight for the top position in Group F, but has been ruled out of the match owing to a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Kashiwa Reysol in .

Following that unfortunate incident, coach Migne has called to the squad Zesco United striker Jesse Were for the clash against the Black Stars set for Accra.

Coach Migne now says that he would have loved to have Olunga in squad but ‘it is unfortunate he will be out.’

“It is unfortunate that Olunga will not be available but on the positive side, it gives me an opportunity to see other players and what they can do,” Migne told reporters on Tuesday.

leads Group F with seven points, three more than second-placed Ghana, while Ethiopia remains bottom of the group with a single point.

Harambee Stars will take part in the Afcon competition to be held in from June 21 to July 19 this year.