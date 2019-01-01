Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne regrets the absence of Michael Olunga
Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne says it is unfortunate that they will face Ghana minus striker Michael Olunga.
The former Gor Mahia striker was expected to lead the attacking department as the two nations fight for the top position in Group F, but has been ruled out of the match owing to a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Kashiwa Reysol in Japan.
Following that unfortunate incident, coach Migne has called to the squad Zesco United striker Jesse Were for the clash against the Black Stars set for Accra.
Coach Migne now says that he would have loved to have Olunga in squad but ‘it is unfortunate he will be out.’
“It is unfortunate that Olunga will not be available but on the positive side, it gives me an opportunity to see other players and what they can do,” Migne told reporters on Tuesday.
Kenya leads Group F with seven points, three more than second-placed Ghana, while Ethiopia remains bottom of the group with a single point.
Harambee Stars will take part in the Afcon competition to be held in Egypt from June 21 to July 19 this year.