Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne: I am tired of working under such conditions

The Kenyan team is set to leave for Accra on Thursday ahead of the final Group F match against the Black Stars on Saturday

Sebastien Migne has for the third time complained of the working conditions at Harambee Stars.

Migne is particularly incensed with the fact that the government is taking too long to give out funds to help facilitate the team to prepare well for upcoming assignments.

On Monday, the federation exclusively revealed to Goal that the team’s trip to was in limbo after the government had failed to release the funds.

Migne now wants the government to take seriously the team’s preparations.

“I am left worried when I see a government not keen to support the national team. It is very difficult to compete at the top level with such conditions and this is worrying me and I am tired.”

Article continues below

Migne said they could be forced to travel in two batches something he says is not good for team spirit.

“It is already difficult to play Ghana and we urge the government to take our preparations seriously by providing what is needed at the right time.”

and Ghana have already qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals.