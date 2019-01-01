Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne defends the decision to camp in France

The Kenyan national team is returning to the Afcon finals after a 15-year absence

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has defended the decision for the team to camp in ahead of 2019 Afcon finals.

’s Harambee Stars have already qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals that will be held from June 21 to July 2 in and have already identified a base in the south of France where they will pitch camp ahead of the tournament.

However, the move to camp in France was contested by a section of Kenyans in social media, who instead, proposed that the team trains in Africa. Reacting to the same, coach Migne has insisted that Kenya deserves to train better ahead of the tournament.

“We looked at several factors and available options before settling for France. The weather is perfect at the time and furthermore, a number of African teams will also be in France making it easy to play several build-up matches,” Migne told Goal.

The French coach also maintained that the team stands a chance of doing well in if they get enough support from all the stakeholders.

“We have several targets that we must achieve in Egypt but first of all, what are are asking for is the support. This is a huge tournament the reason we need support from everyone, sponsors, government, media and all the stakeholders.”

Harambee Stars will face in their final Group F match on March 23 in Accra.