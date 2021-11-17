Harambee Stars coach Firat leaves for Turkey a day after asking for contract extension

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat departed for Turkey on Tuesday just a day after he led the side to a 2-1 win against Rwanda in their final match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

GOAL can exclusively reveal Firat left Nairobi for Turkey on Tuesday and his exit comes at a time he had expressed his interest to continue handling the national team in future assignments.

The Turkish coach was hired on a short-term deal to take Kenya to Qatar but he only oversaw four matches – 5-0 defeat against Mali away, 1-0 defeat against the same nation at home, 1-1 draw against Uganda in Kampala before registering a 2-1 win against Rwanda at home.

A source at the embattled Football Kenya Federation has confirmed to GOAL, Firat, whose two-month contract is coming to an on Friday, has returned home but he could not confirm if he will return to extend his stay.

'Firat leaves for Turkey'

“Firat left last night [Tuesday] for Turkey and I don’t have anything more to say about him,” the source told GOAL.

“We know he had requested to stay with the team, meaning he wanted his contract to be extended but I cannot comment about that.”

Firat was the sixth coach to handle the Harambee Stars under the leadership of Nick Mwendwa, after he replaced Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee on September 19.

After leading Kenya past Amavubi, Firat told GOAL he would like to continue coaching the Harambee Stars when his two-month contract ends.

'I want to be part of Kenya success'

“It has been an amazing journey for me in Kenya football, and Africa at large," he said.

“It did not start well away to Mali where we lost 5-0, but I learned from the mistakes we made and have improved. Kenya have good players who are young and ready to learn.

“The only challenge has been on getting quality facilities like standard pitches which is a problem in Africa. But coaching Harambee Stars is an adventurous journey. We have a long way to go, and yes, I want to be part of it, I want to stay.”

In the last couple of days, Kenyan football has been trending for the wrong reasons after the FKF was disbanded and embattled Mwendwa arrested for graft allegations.