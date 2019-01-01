Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama targets to seal a double over Ghana

The Tottenham midfielder missed the first leg that Kenya won by a solitary goal in Nairobi

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is expecting a tough game when they face ’s Black Stars on Saturday.

won the first leg played at the Kasarani by a solitary goal, and are currently leading Group F with seven points. Wanyama says a win away will be perfect for the team's preparations ahead of the Afcon finals to be held in .

“Ghana is a good team and it will be a great challenge for us. We want to get a positive result; that will be a perfect build-up for us ahead of the tournament. In short, we want good result,” Wanyama told Goal in an interview.

“We also want to beat Ghana and finish as the winners of the group. We beat them at home and I know we can beat them away. We have a good squad and I am confident that we will manage a double over them.”

The group is also made up of Ethiopia, who started their campaign with a heavy 5-0 defeat to the BlacK Stars, and suffered 2-0 loss at home in the return leg.

Kenya defeated the West African nation by a solitary goal at home before drawing with Walya Antelopes 0-0 away in the first leg. A 3-0 win at home against Ethiopia in the second leg sealed their place in the Afcon finals.