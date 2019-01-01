Harambee Stars can't even think of "getting rid" of Wanyama - Kimanzi

The new national team coach believes the captain still has a lot to offer the country despite the latest criticism over his performances

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has stated captain Victor Wanyama still has a bright future with the national team.

Kimanzi says the Hotspur midfielder has a lot to offer, even after the exit of French coach Sebastien Migne.

“Critics have the right to criticise, but every country is always proud of their talent which has reached the highest level of competitions worldwide,” Kimanzi told Radio Jambo.

“There is no way we can disregard Wanyama and say his time with the national team is over as he is our captain and has been a good player for Harambee Stars.

“We cannot just pretend to forget our main player maybe because he is undergoing a challenging season we need to cast our minds back and see what he has done for the country before.”

Wanyama, whose future at Tottenham remains in doubt, will be considered for national duty as Kimanzi believes he is 's football ambassador.

“[Wanyama] is still at the top level and playing in a competitive league, for now, we do not have anyone of his calibre so as to think of getting rid of him,” Kimanzi continued.

Article continues below

“He is the face of Harambee Stars and a good representative of the country.

“ failed to win the [Afcon] but they still love and adore their main man Mohamed Salah and in , they have Sadio Mane and before Kenya had Dennis Oliech.”

Kimanzi will lead Kenya against in an international friendly match on September 8.