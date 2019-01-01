Harambee Stars can only compete with Egypt by playing friendlies - Mwendwa

The federation head says the team will be ready for their Afcon qualifier against the Pharaohs by being active during the international break

Only friendly matches will strengthen before facing in November in 2021 qualifiers, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has said.

The Harambee Stars will play against Mozambique on Sunday in which is their second tie since falling at the group stage at the 2019 Afcon, after they drew 1-1 against in September.

Kenya will then start preparations for Afcon 2021 against the Pharaohs next month before another qualifier against Togo.

“It is our second friendly match since we played both African Nation Championship (Chan) and Afcon and it is very important as we prepare to face in a month's time,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“These friendlies give the coach a chance to see his team in action for the second time and make changes where he feels he should.

“We will play Egypt on 11th before facing Togo eight days later and it is the time we see which players are doing well and those who are not doing so well as such.”

Mwendwa further explained why the friendly match against Libya was aborted and why he also thinks the Harambee Stars are doing better in every international break.

“We have been making sure that we are busy during every international break for the last four years and I think we have played the most games in Africa within that period of time. With these arrangements, I think we are doing well,” he added.

“We were to play Libya on Friday but they could not accommodate us because asked to play them.

“After Mozambique, we will play no more friendly match because we will have a four-day training in Cairo before facing Egypt on 11th.”