Harambee Stars' best was not enough against Comoros - Ouma

The 25-year-old believes Kenya is still in the race for the Afcon finals despite dropping points at home

Harambee Stars defender Erick Ouma has stated the team is disappointed with their 1-1 draw against Comoros in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifier played on Wednesday at Kasarani.

In the Wednesday game, M'changama Youssouf put Comoros ahead from a free-kick which was expertly taken, wrong-footing Arnold Origi in the goal, but Masoud Juma equalised for Harambee Stars in the second half after going down to the visitors who had to play with 10 men for the better part of the game.

The AIK Fotboll defender was one of the star performers in the game and has also explained why.

"[The 1-1] draw was not what we expected in the game considering the fact that we were at home," Ouma told Goal on Monday.

"We gave our best because we wanted a win, but it turned out that our best was not enough. We are disappointed with the outcome, the draw is not enough for us."

After three Group G games, Kenya have not yet registered a win; they started with a 1-1 draw in Alexandria, against the hosts before being held by the same margin by Togo and Comoros respectively.

Wednesday's draw puts Kenya in a tricky situation considering two of their remaining three matches are played away. The first one will be on Sunday with the islanders before playing Togo. Then they finish against at home.

"We are still in the race because the leaders have five points, and we are on three," Marcello continued.

"If we win Sunday's game, we will be in a good position to advance; we have no alternative but to give our best. The ball is in our court and we have to give the fans something to smile about."

The 25-year-old has also admitted the team missed the services of Michael Olunga who did not make it for the match.

"It is all about one using his chance and Masoud Juma used his well; he was trusted to guide us in the attacking department, and he scored a goal. He did his job.

"Yes, we would have loved to have Olunga in the team, but his absence meant someone else has a chance to prove what he can do.

"But yes, we missed [Olunga]."