Harambee Stars arrive safely in Comoros ahead of Afcon qualifier

The national team have landed in Moroni via a private jet ahead of their crucial return fixture against the island nation on Sunday

Harambee Stars have landed safely in Comoros ahead of their reverse fixture against the host nation on Sunday.

The Kenyan team left Nairobi on Saturday morning at 7 am via a chartered flight and have now landed in Moroni ready to start preparations for the match.

have already played three matches, managing to secure consecutive draws – 1-1 , 1-1 against Togo, and 1-1 against Comoros on Wednesday at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

On departure, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa remained confident they still have a chance to make it to the Afcon finals for the second straight campaign despite the start with three draws.

“Yes…we still have a chance,” Mwendwa told Goal before the team left for Comoros for the return leg. “I am confident, there is a path, even if we draw away in Comoros there is still a path because the other teams are also dropping points, so we are still in the game.

“The big question is Togo and , what do we do? Is it a guarantee we win the matches? It is not, we never said it is a done deal, so what do we do?

“We have to be ready to get something out of the two nations, it is either we win or at worst we get a draw, we must prepare well for the remaining matches and as FKF we are doing everything possible to make this team happy and make sure they give us the good results that we want as a country.”

Meanwhile, captain Victor Wanyama has also promised an improved display against the island nation.

“Every point in such qualifiers is very vital,” Wanyama told Goal on Friday. “We are not satisfied to have managed only a point in the first meeting but it is better than nothing, it is very important to keep us on course.

“Of course we had targeted to carry three points from the fixture but it was not the case, so our focus now is to make sure we battle very hard in the away match and at least come with maximum points, if not a point will not be bad, we are eyeing a positive result in Comoros.”

On his part coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee is also confident of a good show in Moroni.

“We have now gauged our strengths and weaknesses, and when we play them in Moroni, we will do our best to remain in contention, for a place at the 2022 Afcon finals," Mulee told Goal before the team left for Comoros.

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno, and Brian Bwire.

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Brian Mandela, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Samuel Olwande, David Owino Ambulu, Eric Ouma.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Cliff Nyakeya, Johana Omollo, Eric Johanna Omondi, Ayub Timbe, Ismael Gonzalez, Hassan Abdallah, Bonface Muchiri, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, Musa Masika, Lawrence Juma.

Forwards: Masud Juma, John Avire, and John Mark Makwata.