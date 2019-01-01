Harambee Stars' Anthony Akumu doesn't feel Afcon pressure
Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Akumu is confident that the national team can create unforgettable memories at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
The Zesco United player will have to fight for a starting berth with captain Victor Wanyama, Isamel Gonzalez, Dennis Odhiambo and Johanna Omollo.
According to the official Federation website, Akumu still remembers the Cecafa regional triumph realized by the team about six years ago.
“My most memorable moment was when we won Cecafa in 2013 at the Nyayo Stadium. I was at Gor Mahia then and I still remember the win to date,” Akumu told the FKF website.
The former Gor Mahia player says he is ready for the Afcon and believes that taking part in Caf competitions have helped in shaping his experience.
“I am not under any pressure. I have never played at the Afcon, but at club level, I have featured in the Caf Champions League as well as the Confederation Cup, which comes with a lot of experience.”
Harambee Stars have currently pitched camp in France and will play two build-up matches against Madagascar and DR Congo before proceeding to Egypt.